Parliamentary Committee To Protect Minorities Against Forced Conversions Meet Sindh Govt Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Parliamentary Committee to Protect Minorities Against Forced Conversions Meet Sindh Govt Authorities

KARACHI, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary committees to protect minorities against forced conversions in Sindh here on Thursday identified administrative lacunae as the major cause for the crime (forced conversion) in the province.

The committee led by Senator Anwar ul Haq, along with several other of its members comprising MNAs and Senators (from both treasury and opposition benches) met here at Sindh Secretariat and held extensive deliberations with the concerned representatives of provincial government appreciated series of public friendly laws introduced in the southern province of the country.

They, however, had their reservations about actual implementation of the same lamenting that inadequate and inappropriate administrative response have largely turned them meaningless often averting the attempts to curtail the crime.

Reservations were also expressed by the data shared by a very senior provincial government official about forced conversions committed in the province with mainly young girls being abducted and then declared to have entered into matrimony of their personal choice and also announced to had willingly changed their religion.

Members of the parliamentary committee members were largely unanimous in their opinion that provincial authorities with implementing powers lacked seriousness to curtail the crime, that also hold strong social and criminal connotations often under the garb of religion.

As for absence of will and seriousness to protect vulnerable sections against the crime, the members of parliamentary committee particularly referred to the rampant attitude of indifference on part of the police officials - taking relevant complaints very lightly and making deliberate attempts to delay registration of FIRs .

It was pointed out that many of the Islamic states have already adopted comprehensive pieces of legislation to protect their non-muslim citizens from such crimes and there was need on part of concerned ministries to review the same and introduce similar interventions in the country.

The meeting among others was also attended by Federal Minister for Religious and Interfaith Harmony, MNA Noor ul Haq Qadri, Senator Sikandar Manhdro, Senator Dr. Ashok Kumar, MNA Shunila Ruth, MNA Ramesh Kumar, MPA Nand Kuma Gokhlani, MNA Jai Parkasah and others attended the meeting.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and other senior officials of the provincial government also ensured their presence and shared available facts with the parliamentary committee.

