Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Chief General Faiz Hameed are present there in today’s meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2021) The meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security is underway at parliament house Islamabad with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in the chair

The members of the National Assembly and Senate are participating in the meeting.

The committee will be briefed about the national security matters by the top military brass. According to the reports, the ISI Chief will brief the Parliamentary committee on the national security.

