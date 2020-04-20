UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Consultation Essential To Defeat COVID-19: National Assembly Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:53 PM

Parliamentary consultation essential to defeat COVID-19: National Assembly speaker

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday urged upon all the members of the political parties to work together for a broad-based strategy to fight COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday urged upon all the members of the political parties to work together for a broad-based strategy to fight COVID-19.

"Parliamentary representatives can create awareness regarding this disease in their respective Constituencies and there is a need to keep balance between health issues and the economic challenges faced by the common people," he said.

He expressed these views while presiding over Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) at the Parliament House.

The speaker said only representatives of the common people were capable to evolve broad based strategy. He stressed the need for a unanimous narrative to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

He also stressed the need for a follow-up mechanism in order to promptly get the recommendations of the committee implemented.

He, therefore, constituted a sub-committee headed by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz with Ali Muhammad Khan, Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Shahida Akthar Ali and Dr Nosheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary for Health as its members to follow-up on the recommendations of the committee.

Minister for Health Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed the committee about the number of coronavirus tests conducted, patients found positive, medical facilities available in the hospitals and isolation and quarantine centers established in Punjab.

She apprised that till date 58,000 tests had been conducted out of which 3,721 had been diagnosed positive out of which 2,100 belonged to Tableeghi Jamaat, Zayreen and jail inmates.

She informed that an aggressive strategy had been formulated to carry out corona tests in Lahore being the epicenter to access the exact quantum of people affected by the virus.

She said the quarantine and isolation facilities had been intensified in different parts of the provinces besides enhancing the present testing capacity of 3,000 per day to 21,000 tests per day.

Special Assistants to the Prime Minister on Health and Social Safety Dr Zafar Mirza and Dr Sania Nishter apprised the committee about the latest update about their respective departments.

Dr Mirza apprised the committee that need-based assessment was underway to provide personal protective equipments (PPEs) to all health professionals.

He informed that standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been revised in recent meeting of the National Command and Operations Committee (NCOC) and now every health professional would be provided Level-1 PPEs and massive tracking, testing and quarantine strategy would be implemented in the coming days.

Dr Sania Nishter said lockdown strategy needed to be revisited in coming days since the country's economy cannot bear perpetual lockdown.

She informed the committee about the cash disbursement to the destitute under PM's Emergency Cash Assistance Programme. Speaker Asad Qaiser while concluding the meeting appreciated the efforts of provincial governments especially of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as health minster Punjab apprised the house that Punjab government had increased its capacity for testing, treating and quarantine facility for the affected patients.

He informed that a functional committee on corona affected people under the minister of state for SAFRON was discussing the issue and all the relevant departments were on board.

He assured that all the stranded members of Tableeghi Jamat would be sent to their homes before Ramazan.

He thanked the members of the committee for their valuable input and decided to convene next meeting of the parliamentary committee on next Monday.

Related Topics

Lahore National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Of Punjab Punjab Parliament Jail Muhammad Ali All Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority calls on organisations to m ..

56 minutes ago

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides su ..

1 hour ago

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.