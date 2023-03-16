Parliamentary contacts vital for boosting ties between Pakistan-Kosovo: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday stressed in enhancing Parliament-to-Parliament contacts, which he termed vital for deepening the economic, political and cultural ties between Kosovo and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday stressed in enhancing Parliament-to-Parliament contacts, which he termed vital for deepening the economic, political and cultural ties between Kosovo and Pakistan.

The speaker expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Pakistan Agon Vrenezi who called on the former.

He also believed that establishing parliamentary friendship groups between the parliaments of both countries would take bilateral ties to new heights.

"Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Kosovo. Despite the long distance between the two countries and the absence of Resident Missions, Pakistan and Kosovo people are very close to each other," he added.

The Speaker also highlighted the devastating impacts of climate change on Pakistan, particularly the devastating floods of 2022.

Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Pakistan Agon Vrenezi expressed his gratitude to the Speaker for the warm reception.

He shared that it was his first visit to Pakistan and that he found the capital to be a calm and beautiful place. He also apprised that Kosovo had a young and resilient population, and its current leadership was eager to establish linkages with other countries around the world.

The ambassador expressed his appreciation for Pakistan being one of the first countries to recognize Kosovo's independence.