Parliamentary cooperation to help achieve prosperity in South Asia: National Assembly Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said increasing parliamentary cooperation would help achieve prosperity in South Asia and strengthen democratic systems in the countries.

He said that the tradition of continuing collaborative synergy between the national legislature of Pakistan and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia region branches for deepening democratic linkages, promoting people to people contact and boosting regional cooperation must be continued.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 5th CPA Asia region Conference here.

Asad Qaiser said Pakistan deeply valued the common bond which brought together the countries of Commonwealth.

While expressing his thoughts on the state of South Asia the Speaker mentioned that most of South Asian nations were facing geopolitical constraints, adding the story of South Asia had seldom been viewed through the glass of the rising democratic consciousness of its citizens.

He said although the roots of democracy had begun conditioning people's choices in the region and the manifestation of this could be seen through the increasing awareness and active participation of our people.

The Speaker said, "With rising democratic consciousness among the citizens of the region, people of South Asia are investing in their democracies to benefit from a competitive system and to give voice to their interests.

" Asad Qaiser said that the cooperation among the states in its real sense could be achieved when Parliaments build consensus of opinion on matters of interest as the decisions resulting from the dialogue and discussion of the Parliaments would have long lasting impact on international political dynamics.

While indicating the potentials of South Asia he said that South Asia's rise as the global economic, technological and cultural hub was necessary to promptly address and neutralize the common roadblocks jeopardizing the well being, prosperity and future of millions.

He mentioned the efforts by the Parliament of Pakistan to ensure that no voice was left unheard.

He said, "We attach great importance to the development agenda and sincerely believe that Parliament must lead by example."He thanked the parliamentary delegation from Sri Lanka, guests from the UK, Malaysia and Uganda and all the participating branches from the provincial legislatures of Pakistan with special mention of Emilia Lifaka, the Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee, Rebecca A. Kadaga, Speaker of Uganda, the President of the CPA and Noraini Ahmad, the Chairperson of Commonwealth Women parliamentarians for their participation.