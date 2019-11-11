UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Debate, Mathematics Olympiad Competitions Concluded At GIK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:59 PM

Parliamentary debate, Mathematics Olympiad competitions concluded at GIK

A three-day Parliamentary Debate and Mathematic Olympiad competitions have been concluded here at GIK Institute of Engineering, Topi on Monday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : A three-day Parliamentary Debate and Mathematic Olympiad competitions have been concluded here at GIK Institute of Engineering, Topi on Monday.

The Parliamentary Debate was organized by Literary and Debating Society while Mathematic Olympiad was held by GIK Mathematic Society. Both the completions were attended by male and female students of different universities across the country.

Dean Graduate Studies GIK Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shabir was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony who distributed shields and certificates among winners.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded both the competitions and said that holding of such extra curriculum activities would help to discover hidden talent among youth. He said that society of GIK has provided platform to students wherein they can get a chance of sharing their talent with youth of other varsities.

