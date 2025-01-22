Parliamentary Delegation From South Sudan Meets With YPF Leadership
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A high-level parliamentary delegation from the Transitional Legislative Assembly of South Sudan, led by Deputy Speaker Rt. Mr. Korneli Kon Ngu Akuck, met today with President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, MNA, and members of the YPF board, including MNA Muhammad Mobeen Arif and Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, MNA.
The meeting marked a significant step toward fostering parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and South Sudan.
Syeda Nosheen warmly welcomed the South Sudanese delegation, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in governance and international collaboration.
“It is an honor and a privilege to host this esteemed delegation in Pakistan. This meeting provides a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue about the future, particularly concerning the empowerment of our youth. With young people comprising 75% of South Sudan’s population, there is immense potential for transformative change,” she remarked.
Jamal Raisani delivered an insightful presentation on the objectives, vision, and operational framework of the Young Parliamentarians Forum.
He highlighted the Forum's initiatives, including capacity-building seminars and conferences for young parliamentarians and provincial assembly members, a pioneering effort in Pakistan.
Mobeen Arif underscored the importance of collaborative programs, advocating for youth empowerment through education, vocational training, and entrepreneurship initiatives. He further emphasized the potential of cultural and parliamentary exchange programs between the two nations.
The meeting explored avenues for enhanced cooperation, including the possibility of establishing a youth exchange program to foster mutual understanding, collaborative sports activities, lifelong partnerships, and shared learning. Proposals for joint cultural initiatives and forums on governance, sustainability, and peace building were also discussed.
The YPF reaffirmed its commitment to sustained engagement with South Sudan and other international counterparts to empower young voices in democratic processes.
The session concluded with a shared vision to build a brighter future for both nations by strengthening parliamentary ties and uplifting youth leadership.
