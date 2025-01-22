Open Menu

Parliamentary Delegation From South Sudan Meets With YPF Leadership

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Parliamentary delegation from South Sudan meets with YPF leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A high-level parliamentary delegation from the Transitional Legislative Assembly of South Sudan, led by Deputy Speaker Rt. Mr. Korneli Kon Ngu Akuck, met today with President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, MNA, and members of the YPF board, including MNA Muhammad Mobeen Arif and Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, MNA.

The meeting marked a significant step toward fostering parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and South Sudan.

Syeda Nosheen warmly welcomed the South Sudanese delegation, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in governance and international collaboration.

“It is an honor and a privilege to host this esteemed delegation in Pakistan. This meeting provides a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue about the future, particularly concerning the empowerment of our youth. With young people comprising 75% of South Sudan’s population, there is immense potential for transformative change,” she remarked.

Jamal Raisani delivered an insightful presentation on the objectives, vision, and operational framework of the Young Parliamentarians Forum.

He highlighted the Forum's initiatives, including capacity-building seminars and conferences for young parliamentarians and provincial assembly members, a pioneering effort in Pakistan.

Mobeen Arif underscored the importance of collaborative programs, advocating for youth empowerment through education, vocational training, and entrepreneurship initiatives. He further emphasized the potential of cultural and parliamentary exchange programs between the two nations.

The meeting explored avenues for enhanced cooperation, including the possibility of establishing a youth exchange program to foster mutual understanding, collaborative sports activities, lifelong partnerships, and shared learning. Proposals for joint cultural initiatives and forums on governance, sustainability, and peace building were also discussed.

The YPF reaffirmed its commitment to sustained engagement with South Sudan and other international counterparts to empower young voices in democratic processes.

The session concluded with a shared vision to build a brighter future for both nations by strengthening parliamentary ties and uplifting youth leadership.

APP/sra-zah

Recent Stories

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

3 minutes ago
 Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

3 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

18 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leader ..

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city

18 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attract ..

Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion

1 hour ago
 RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

1 hour ago
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

2 hours ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

2 hours ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

3 hours ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan