Parliamentary Delegation Meets With Secretary General MWL

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held a meeting with Secretary General of Muslim World League (MWL) Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, in Makkah.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on promoting unity within the Muslim Ummah and matters of mutual interest, said a news release issued here Sunday.

Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the role of the Muslim World League in creating unity among Muslim countries, combating Islamophobia, promoting education for girls within Muslim societies and projecting the true image of islam at the global level.

Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa also laudes Pakistan's efforts in promoting unity and solidarity among the Muslim Ummah, saying that Pakistan is a pivotal country in the Islamic world and has consistently rendered valuable services for the cause of Muslim unity.

