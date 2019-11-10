UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Delegation Pay Homage To Rasool Allah (PBUH)

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

Parliamentary delegation pay homage to Rasool Allah (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Parliamentary delegation on Sunday visited Roza e Rasool of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to pay homage to the savour of humanity on the eve of 12th Rabi ul Awal, says a message received from Madina Munawara.

Pakistan parliamentary delegation, led by MNA Ibrahim Khan and other members of the National Assembly, have gone to Madina Munawara on their own expense to present Salam and darood to Rasool Allah (SAW) on behalf of parliament of Pakistan. This was the 4th parliamentary delegation proceeded to Madina Munawara in the month of Rabi ul Awal.

The delegation visited Roza e Rasool Allah (SAW) and Secretary to the delegation read out Salam on behalf of the Parliament.

Later, the delegation offered Nawafil and prayed for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and Muslim Umah. They also prayed for success of the freedom struggle of their kashmiri brethren.

The delegation was comprised of MNAs Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Mujahid Ali, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar , Mian Najeeb Uddin Awaisi, Ms. Nafeesa Inayat Ullah Khattak, Ms. Saima Nadeem, Rai Muhammad murtaza Iqbal, Ms. Nuzhat pathan, Mrs. Shaheen Naz Toru, Ms. Javeria Zafar Aheer, Atta Ullah , Ibrahim Khan, Sardar  Nasrullah Dreshak, Ms. Saira Bano and Saeed Ahmad Maitla Director/Secreatry to the delegation.

