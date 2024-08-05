- Home
Parliamentary Delegation Presents Resolution On Palestine To UN Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator To Pakistan Office
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah led a delegation of Parliamentary leaders to the UN Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator to Pakistan office and presented the unanimously adopted National Assembly resolution on Palestine.
The Parliamentary delegation included Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Syed Aminul Haque, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Rana Qasim Noon and Dr. Nafisa Shah, and Shazia Mari.
The National Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution condemning brutality in Gaza and the Martyrdom of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh on August, 2.
The resolution called for an “immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, and the provision of sustainable and unhindered humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered Palestinians, and immediate withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from
Gaza."
The resolution expressed “complete solidarity” with Palestinians and asserted that the “Israeli leadership is intent on expelling the population of Palestine from their homeland”.
