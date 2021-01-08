UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Delegation Visit Pak-Afghan Border

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Parliamentary delegation visit Pak-Afghan border

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A parliamentary delegation led by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SPAM) for Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab visited Pak-Afghan border near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Thursday.

The delegation was comprised of the Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs, Muhammad Sadiq, Ms. Shandana Gulzar, MNA, Ms. Nafisa Inayatullah, Khan Khattak, MNA, Dr. Haider Ali Khan, MNA, Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, and Senior Officers from the Ministry of Commerce, Interior, Railways, NADRA, FC, and NLC.

The delegation visited the border area with the aim to review the progress of various issues on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Parliamentary delegation held meetings with Chaman BCP and Chaman Chamber of Commerce and industries at Fort of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan near the border.

The delegation was briefed about various measures including keeping the border open seven days a week, railway liaison, rehabilitation, number of security check posts, facilitation of local population and ease of bilateral trade, and other important issues.

On the occasion, Shehzad Arbab said measures would be taken to improve the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan for good trade relations adding efforts to be made to remove all obstacles for smooth trade between the two countries for the interest of the people.

He said Pakistan's new visa policy for Afghanistan has been extended to Afghan citizens including businessmen, students, and patients aimed to provide facilities to them which would help to improve the long-term relationships in both countries.

The meeting also agreed that the volume of exports to Afghanistan would be increased at both sides for creating the trade process. It was also decided that the movement of local people would make easy.

Talking to journalists, SAPM, Shehzad Arbab said the legitimate demands of the people of Chaman would be addressed and the people would have better employment opportunities from the opening of the border.

He said that he would talk to concerned authorities to set up a passport office in Chaman for the provision of facilities to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Balochistan Prime Minister Exports Chaman Progress Chamber Visa Border Commerce All From Employment

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

16 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

31 minutes ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

31 minutes ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

31 minutes ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

31 minutes ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.