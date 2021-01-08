Parliamentary delegation visit Pak-Afghan border

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A parliamentary delegation led by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SPAM) for Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab visited Pak-Afghan border near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Thursday.

The delegation was comprised of the Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs, Muhammad Sadiq, Ms. Shandana Gulzar, MNA, Ms. Nafisa Inayatullah, Khan Khattak, MNA, Dr. Haider Ali Khan, MNA, Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, and Senior Officers from the Ministry of Commerce, Interior, Railways, NADRA, FC, and NLC.

The delegation visited the border area with the aim to review the progress of various issues on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Parliamentary delegation held meetings with Chaman BCP and Chaman Chamber of Commerce and industries at Fort of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan near the border.

The delegation was briefed about various measures including keeping the border open seven days a week, railway liaison, rehabilitation, number of security check posts, facilitation of local population and ease of bilateral trade, and other important issues.

On the occasion, Shehzad Arbab said measures would be taken to improve the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan for good trade relations adding efforts to be made to remove all obstacles for smooth trade between the two countries for the interest of the people.

He said Pakistan's new visa policy for Afghanistan has been extended to Afghan citizens including businessmen, students, and patients aimed to provide facilities to them which would help to improve the long-term relationships in both countries.

The meeting also agreed that the volume of exports to Afghanistan would be increased at both sides for creating the trade process. It was also decided that the movement of local people would make easy.

Talking to journalists, SAPM, Shehzad Arbab said the legitimate demands of the people of Chaman would be addressed and the people would have better employment opportunities from the opening of the border.

He said that he would talk to concerned authorities to set up a passport office in Chaman for the provision of facilities to the people.