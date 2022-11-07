UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Delegation Visits Pakistan's Embassy In Argentina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Parliamentary delegation visits Pakistan's embassy in Argentina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The parliamentary delegation attending the 43rd annual session of the Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Actions (PGA) held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, headed by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, who on Monday visited Pakistan's embassy there.

Pakistan's Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Khalid Ijaz welcomed the parliamentary delegation along with the top officials of the embassy, said a statement, received here.

On this occasion, Ambassador to Argentina Dr. Muhammad Khalid Ejaz informed the delegation that Pakistan and Argentina were enjoying a strong cordial relationship, and the embassy was working to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

The deputy speaker along with members of the delegation appreciated the performance of the ambassador and staff for strengthening the bilateral relations.

Besides Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani, the delegation comprises of Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, members of the National Assembly Rana Qasim Noon, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Mohsin Dawar.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Buenos Aires Argentina Commerce Top Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaull ..

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaullah closed

1 hour ago
 Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

2 hours ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

4 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.