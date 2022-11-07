(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The parliamentary delegation attending the 43rd annual session of the Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Actions (PGA) held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, headed by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, who on Monday visited Pakistan's embassy there.

Pakistan's Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Khalid Ijaz welcomed the parliamentary delegation along with the top officials of the embassy, said a statement, received here.

On this occasion, Ambassador to Argentina Dr. Muhammad Khalid Ejaz informed the delegation that Pakistan and Argentina were enjoying a strong cordial relationship, and the embassy was working to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

The deputy speaker along with members of the delegation appreciated the performance of the ambassador and staff for strengthening the bilateral relations.

Besides Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani, the delegation comprises of Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, members of the National Assembly Rana Qasim Noon, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Mohsin Dawar.