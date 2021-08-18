UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Delegation Visits Police Lines Headquarters To Review Muharram Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:57 PM

Parliamentary delegation visits Police Lines Headquarters to review Muharram arrangements

A delegation of members of National and Provincial Assemblies has visited Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi and reviewed arrangements finalized for security of the mourners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :A delegation of members of National and Provincial Assemblies has visited Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi and reviewed arrangements finalized for security of the mourners.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas briefed the delegation about Muharram security arrangements and steps taken to ensure law and order in the district. The delegation also visited the police martyrs' monument and prayed for the departed souls.

The delegation also visited Constable Shahid Rehman Shaheed school of Tactics and Firearms and also took part in firing practice.

The delegation comprising Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi, MNA Amir Mahmood Kiani, MPA Sabrina Javed, Vice President PTI Zahid Kazmi, MPAs Haji Amjad Mahmood, Chaudhry Adnan, Ijaz Khan and others also laid wreaths at the police martyrs' monument.

The delegation also visited conference room, mess hall, control room and other projects. The members of the delegation took special interest in the command and control room and expressed satisfaction over use of modern technology to impart training to cops.

CPO Muhammad Hassan Younis apprised about the School of Tactics and Firearm set up at Police Lines Headquarters that the indoor firing range consisting of four tunnels was named after the martyrs.

The members of the delegation on the occasion said that the welfare projects of the citizens and the police force using the latest technology by the Rawalpindi Police are commendable.

Related Topics

Firing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Technology Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Rawalpindi Muharram

Recent Stories

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaut ..

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaution in Afghanistan

14 minutes ago
 Verdict in 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's terror trial dela ..

Verdict in 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's terror trial delayed

1 minute ago
 Organized beggar groups irks residents in Abbottab ..

Organized beggar groups irks residents in Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 Lithuania Calls for Revision of EU Migration Polic ..

Lithuania Calls for Revision of EU Migration Policy Amid Challenge at Belarus Bo ..

5 minutes ago
 One Dead, 22 Injured in Major Wildfires in Southea ..

One Dead, 22 Injured in Major Wildfires in Southeastern French Var Department - ..

5 minutes ago
 PM urges world leaders to back up Afghans economic ..

PM urges world leaders to back up Afghans economically

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.