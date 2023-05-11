Parliamentary delegations from Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon meet with NA Speaker, separately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The parliamentary delegations from Iran, Kyrgyzstan, and Lebanon separately met with the National Assembly,Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, on Thursday during the International Parliamentary convention held to celebrate Pakistan's Golden Jubilee.

The meetings included discussions on regional and global challenges, as well as mutual interests in the Golden Jubilee's international convention.

The speaker thanked the international delegates for their participation in the convention organized under the auspices of the National Assembly Secretariat.

He highlighted the importance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, adding that the ties between the two countries were based on mutual values of democracy and social prosperity.

He also praised the participation of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, in the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

He further added, "Pakistan looks forward to the upcoming visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan, which will help strengthen cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of energy and transportation.

Atazhov also reiterated the importance of the ties between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, adding his country had always given great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

He also shared memories of the visit of the late Benazir Bhutto to the Kyrgyzstan, Republic in 1995, which was still remembered by millions of the people of Kyrgyzstan.

He accepted the invitation to visit Pakistan and expressed his hope that this visit will further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

After that, an Iranian parliamentary delegation, led by member of parliament Wahid Jalalzadeh and the chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the parliament, met with Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Raja Pervez praised Iran as a brave nation that had faced recent challenges with courage and resolved them through unity and consensus.

He also expressed gratitude to the Iranian embassy for successfully organizing the display of rare copies of the Holy Quran during the Constitution's Golden Jubilee ceremony.

He further stated that Iran's efforts to improve relations with Saudi Arabia were a positive development for the entire region.

Wahid Jalalzadeh expressed his gratitude and emphasized the importance Iran placed on its relations with Pakistan.

Additionally, Raja Pervez enthusiastically accepted the invitation to visit Iran and stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in various fields such as energy, transportation, religious tourism, and regional security and stability.

Furthermore, Lebanese National Assembly member Qasim Hashem met with Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf during the International Parliamentary Convention.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf emphasized that parliamentary diplomacy was a key element of progressive and dynamic democracy, and therefore, promoting parliamentary relations between both sides was crucial.

Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani was also present on the occasion.