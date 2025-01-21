Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- South Sudan nations closer: Ayaz

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said that South Sudan holds a significant position within Africa, and parliamentary diplomacy can play a pivotal role in bringing people of both nations closer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said that South Sudan holds a significant position within Africa, and parliamentary diplomacy can play a pivotal role in bringing people of both nations closer.

He also said that Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize South Sudan’s independence in 2011. He also underscores the potential for closer trade and economic collaboration.

In a gesture of goodwill, Ayaz Sadiq offered free training opportunities for South Sudanese legislators at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

The initiative aims to enhance the capacity of South Sudan’s lawmakers and facilitate the exchange of knowledge between the two parliaments.

Deputy Speaker Kornelio Kon Ngu lauded Pakistan’s contributions to global peace and security, particularly commending the role of Pakistani peacekeeping forces in the United Nations mission in South Sudan.

“Pakistan’s peacekeepers have done a commendable job in contributing to stability in our region. South Sudan deeply values its relationship with Pakistan,” he remarked, calling for enhanced collaboration between the parliaments of the two countries.

He also expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to the South Sudanese delegation, describing the visit as a reflection of the strong bond between the two nations.

