Parliamentary diplomacy pivotal for enhancing mutual ties: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday said that it was an era of Parliaments and people to people contacts and enhancing parliamentary diplomacy was key to further strengthen ties among nations.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Pak-Hungary Friendship group here at Parliament House where Hungarian Ambassador Béla Fazekas was also present in the meeting, a news release said.

He said that both Pakistan and Hungary enjoyed cordial relations which could be further strengthened by enhancing parliament to parliament contacts.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf stated that Pakistan deeply values its ties with Hungary both bilaterally and in European Union. He said that Pakistan appreciates Hungary's support to Pakistan at multilateral forums.

He said that establishment of Parliamentary friendship group between the parliaments of the two countries was an important development. He also appreciated the initiative of Hungarian Government to provide largest number of higher educational scholarship to Pakistani youth. He stressed on Pakistani youth to fully utilize this opportunity.

While welcoming participants, Convener of the PFG Mehnaz Akber Aziz, apprised about pivotal role played by the PFG to promote bilateral and parliamentary relations. She also shared that efforts were underway to create Air link and expand cooperation in socio-economic sector between both countries.

Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Mr. Béla Fazekas said that both Hungary and Pakistan share long history of friendly ties. He also said that the recent visit of Pakistan Foreign Minister Mr. Bilawal Bhutto to Hungary is an historic event as he has been first Pakistani Foreign Minister who visited Hungary during last forty years. He also expressed his hope that Hungary would continue to support Pakistani youth for provision of international standard education. He said that Hungary is also enriched in Islamic culture and monuments.

Members National Assembly Makhdoom Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gillani, Syed Javed Hasnain, Ms. Naz Baloch, Mr. Naveed Aamir Jeeva , Ms. Javeria Zafar Aheer , Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam, Ms. Shamim Ara were also present in the meeting of Pak-Hungarian PFG .