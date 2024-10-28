- Home
Parliamentary Diplomacy Played Key Role In Reinforcing Bilateral Relations Between Pakistan, Russia: Ayaz Sadiq
Published October 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday said that parliamentary diplomacy had historically played a key role in reinforcing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.
During a meeting with the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko Ayaz Sadiq advocated for continuous engagement between the two parliaments, facilitated through parliamentary friendship groups and high-level exchanges, as a means of promoting mutual learning and shared experiences.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq warmly welcomed Matvienko and her high-level parliamentary delegation. The meeting centred on strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular focus on advancing parliamentary cooperation for mutual benefit.
Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan's longstanding, broad-based relationship with Russia, highlighting its foundation on principles of mutual respect and trust.
"Pakistan’s ties with Russia are a vital component of its foreign policy," he emphasized.
Madam Valentina Matvienko expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to her and congratulated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on his re-election.
She said, "Russia values Pakistan as a significant player on the international stage and commended the country’s efforts toward global peace."
She reaffirmed Russia’s support for Pakistan’s BRICS membership bid and emphasized the importance of collective efforts to foster peace and prosperity on both regional and global fronts.
In response, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his gratitude to Matvienko for her remarks and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continued collaboration with Russia across areas of shared interest.
Reflecting on past initiatives to strengthen parliamentary ties, Ayaz Sadiq recalled the organization of the inaugural Six-Country Speakers’ Conference in Pakistan, attended by counterparts from Afghanistan, Iran, China, Turkiye, and Russia.
This conference proved instrumental in addressing common issues of regional interest.
He also mentioned his tenure as Convener of the Pakistan-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group during the 15th National Assembly of Pakistan.
