Parliamentary diplomacy to be pursued to highlight Kashmir issue: National Assembly Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said that parliamentary diplomacy would be pursued to highlight the issue of Kashmir till its resolution in accordance with the aspiration of people of Kashmir and UN resolution.

The repression and tyranny of Indian government on innocent peoples in occupied Kashmir had put the peace of the world and the region at stake, he said during a meeting with President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Khan who called on him here, said a press release issued here .

The speaker said revocation of article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution deprived the people of Kashmir of their identity and liberties which had been universally contracted.

It (revocation) was an utterly a disgusting legal attempt to deface subjects of a state of their identify.

He said that Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris since last 182-days had resulted in a human catastrophe and pledged to pursue the case of Kashmiris at all international and regional forums.

He informed that in order to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and give a unanimous message to the India, special debate would be held in National Assembly followed by passage of a resolution of solidarity with kashmiri brethren.

The president AJ&K thanked the speaker for his and parliament's staunchest support to Kashmiri people.

He said that Kashmir issue had been brought into the international limelight due to constant diplomatic support of government of Pakistan.

He said that it was heartening to note that Kashmir issue had been debated in UN Security Council, UN Human rights Council and European Union.

He credited the speaker National assembly for pursuing parliamentary diplomacy which had resulted in raising voice against Indian atrocities and unconstitutional measures by Parliaments of the World.

The President thanked the government of Pakistan for observing the 5th February as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussein Maqpoon, Chief Minister GB Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Speaker AJ&K Shah Ghulam Qadir and Speaker GB Fida Muhammad Naushad also attended the meeting.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri was also present on the occasion .

While talking to the visiting dignitaries, Asad Qaiser said war mongering by India was not less but a recipe for disaster.

He suggested that they should forward their suggestions regarding pursuing Kashmir issue at regional and international parliamentary forums.

The visiting dignitaries expressed confidence on the government of Pakistan and the leadership of Prime Minister for highlighting the Kashmir issue globally.

They said that due to active engagement of the political leadership of Pakistan with international leadership, concerns from different parts of the world started rising.

They said that worldwide observance of 5th February would give an upward momentum to the just struggle of Kashmiri people.