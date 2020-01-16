UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Diplomacy To Strengthen Ties With African Countries: Asad Qaiser

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with African countries: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said parliamentary diplomacy could play an important role to strengthen relations with the African countries.

While speaking during a briefing given by officials of the Foreign Office here, he said the government had a Look Africa policy and one of the main components of it was to fortify ties in the area of trade and business.

He said the Friendship Groups of the Parliament would be pivotal to increase interaction with the African countries and bring traders and businessmen of the two countries at a single platform.

Asad said Pakistan and African countries could benefit from each other in diverse areas, adding Africa had plenty of natural resources and Pakistani businessmen should take initiative and benefit from the available opportunities.

