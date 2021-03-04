UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Visits Children Hospital Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba visits Children Hospital Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday visited Children Hospital Quetta (CHQ) and inspected various departments in order to improve quality treatment of the children.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CHQ Dr. Habibullah Babar briefed the Parliamentary Secretary Health about issues and overall performance of the institution.

Director General of Health Department Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti was also present on the occasion.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance after the reorganization of the hospital under government-sponsored editorial reforms, she said Children Hospital Quetta would be made an ideal institution equipped with modern medical facilities.

She further said a large number of people in the provincial government were forced to rely on private and expensive hospitals for treatment of diseases adding that the availability of better and quality treatment facilities at the government level in CHQ would gradually reduce the dependence of the public on these expensive hospitals.

"We will do our best efforts to make the Children's Hospital a state of the art in Balochistan adding that in this regard, necessary legislation and administrative matters are being finalized", she mentionedDr. Rubaba Khan Buledi noted that the reorganization of the hospital would play an important role in its functioning, despite serious steps are being taken to solve the problems and difficulties faced by the hospital and with the interest and attention of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, the Children's Hospital to be made an ideal hospital of the province.

She said Job security concerns of long serving employees in CHQ would be addressed after implementation of the Act.

