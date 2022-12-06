Parliamentary interactions to help increase Pak-Argentina bilateral trade: Senator Zubairi

Convener of Pakistan-Argentina Friendship Group Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi on Tuesday stressed that persistent parliamentary interactions between Pakistan and Argentina would help increase their bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Convener of Pakistan-Argentina Friendship Group Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi on Tuesday stressed that persistent parliamentary interactions between Pakistan and Argentina would help increase their bilateral trade.

The two countries existing trade relations did not reflect their true potential of economic and commercial ties, she said while talking to a high level delegation from Argentina here at the Parliament House.

Senator Zuberi said people-to-people contacts could be strengthened by connecting the parliamentarians of both countries.

The delegation led by Argentinian Secretary of Foreign Affairs Pablo Tettamanti and Ambassador of Argentina in Pakistan, Leopoldo Sahores, comprising Asia & Oceania Director Eduardo Acevedo Diaz and Counsellor, Deputy Head of Mission Camilo Silberkasten, was received by Senator Zuberi along with Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad said the potential of enhancing cooperation between the two countries should be multi-dimensional.

He urged the Argentinian Foreign Affairs Secretary to facilitate Pakistani football players with formal training for competing at the international level.

The urban areas of Pakistan had a lot of football potential which unfortunately had not been explored in a formal manner resulting in the country lagging behind in the popular sport, he added.

While emphasizing on the need to promote football at national and international levels, Rana Maqbool said meetings could be held with the Ministry of Sports to make interactions with Argentina in aiding Pakistan on visits of experts and leader guides for football.

The Argentinian Foreign Affairs Secretary endorsed the viewpoint of Rana Maqbool, saying they had already planned vocational training courses in sports and social awareness.

It was proposed that a Pakistani parliamentary delegation should visit Argentina to study the judicial system and system of prisons in order to gain understanding on the implementation of human rights.

Senator Zuberi extended an invitation to the Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in Argentine Senate to visit Pakistan.