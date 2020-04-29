Parliamentary leaders agree to call physical session of National Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Committee on the Virtual Session of the National Assembly during COVID-19 in its meeting held at Parliament House on Wednesday agreed to call physical session of the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Committee on the Virtual Session of the National Assembly during COVID-19 in its meeting held at Parliament House on Wednesday agreed to call physical session of the National Assembly.

Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for National food Security and Research chaired the meeting.

The parliamentary leaders were of the view that Parliament embodied the will of the people; therefore, it should be made functional to continue its role of parliamentary oversight of executive. They extended their all out support to the Speaker National Assembly in conduct of the session of the assembly amid COVID-19 pandemic.

While participating in the meeting through video link, PPPP Parliamentary Leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there was no provision in the rules of the assembly for a virtual session; therefore, actual session should be called to take up pertinent issues concerning public at large besides important legislation. He suggested to ensure health SOPs in wake of the pandemic for safety of the parliamentarians and parliamentary support staff. PML N leaders Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq supported the idea of a physical session keeping in view the inadequate information technology facilities.

They said that virtual session would erode the dignity and sanctity of the parliament and the essence of the participatory democracy.

They said that agenda, number of members to be present in each sitting of the assembly and other issues could be decided with consensus.

MMA, BAP and JI leaders Shahida Akthar Ali, Khalid Hussain Magsi and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali supported the idea of physical session with strict observance of health SOPs.

Federal Ministers Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Dr. Fehmida Mirza expressing their point of view said that actual session of the assembly may be convened with adoption of health guidelines so that the safety of the members and the staff was not compromised. They said that it was heartening to note that all the political forces were on same page during present crisis. Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that suggestions put forth by the parliamentary leaders were practical and further modalities may be worked out in light of these suggestions. Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan apprised the committee about the pending legislation with both the Houses of the Parliament and Standing Committees. He said that the session of the assembly would help in expediting the pending legislation.

The chairman decided to convene its final meeting on next Wednesday to finalize recommendations which would be presented to the Speaker National Assembly for his consideration.