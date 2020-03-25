Parliamentary leaders' committee to oversight corona control steps: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said that a parliamentary leaders committee will be formed to oversight the working of the government to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said that a parliamentary leaders committee will be formed to oversight the working of the government to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In a televised briefing, Dr Zafar Mirza while terming the decision as good step, said that the main objective behind formation of this committee was to work jointly against this epidemic beyond party affiliation.

He said that a group had been formed to finalize the terms of reference of the committee, which will be announced very soon. "This is high time for making collaborative measures and we all need to work with dedication and commitment to prevent our citizens from this disease." Dr Zafar Mirza said that a meeting of National Coordination Committee will be held tomorrow to review the decision of National security Committee.

He said that today the government received 500,000 N-95 mask from China which is very effective for medical staff working in isolation rooms. He added a consignment of medical items and personal protection equipment will also reach Pakistan on March 27 from China.

He said that the coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,022, with 50 new cases reported during last 24 hours.

He said that total eight deaths had been reported from the disease so far while five patients were still in critical condition.

He said that 21 patients had been recovered while 413 cases were reported from Sindh, 310 from Punjab, 80 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 117 from Balochistan, 20 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 81 in Gilgit Baltistan and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that in total confirmed cases, 64% patients were male while 36% were female with 24% high ratio belonging to age group of 21 to 30. He added the local transmission of virus was seven percent while 93% patients had travel history of abroad.

Dr Mirza said that total 5,025 people were living in different quarantine in provinces who were shifted from quarantine at Taftan with having positive ratio of 23% while remaining were negative, who will be allowed for their homes, he added.

He said that the government had tested all 148 passengers arrived from Doha from a flight last night and results of all passengers were negative.

He once again advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary movement outside home and adopt all preventive measures including staying at home.