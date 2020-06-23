UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Leaders In NA Discuss Agenda

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Parliamentary leaders in NA discuss agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chaired a meeting of the parliamentary leaders on Tuesday in Parliament House to consider business of the house during 22nd session (budget session) of the National Assembly.

The Speaker thanked all the parliamentary parties for their cooperation for harmonious conduct of house business and hoped that the same spirit would be maintained in the future sessions of the assembly.

The Speaker said that being custodian of the house, all the members were equal and respectable for him; however, any individual attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the house will not be tolerated. He reiterated that proceedings of the house would be conducted strictly in accordance with the rules and procedure of the assembly.

The parliamentary leaders expressed their satisfaction on the conduct of house proceedings and provision of maximum opportunity to their members to take part in general debate on budget. It was unanimously decided to reschedule the allotment of days for the consideration of demand for grants, finance bill and supplementary grants.

According to the decision, general discussion on budget will end on Thursday; grants for demands and cut motions will be discussed on Friday and Saturday, while finance bill will be taken up on Sunday followed by passage of supplementary grants on Monday.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Business Parliament Budget Same Sunday All

Recent Stories

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

7 minutes ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

37 minutes ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.