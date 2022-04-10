Parliamentary Leaders in National Assembly stress to follow Constitution for strong Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Leaders of various political parties in National Assembly on Sunday called for the supremacy of Constitution in the country for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

Parliamentary Leader MMAP Asad Mahmood said that he is grateful to Allah Almighty who gave success to us. He also congratulated the democratic and political forces over the passage of no-confidence motion and committed to continue struggle for supremacy of law.

Asad Mahmood said that we do not believe on politics of revenge and would move toward destination by following Constitution for a sovereign Pakistan.

Parliamentary Leader of BNP-M Akhtar Khan Mengal said that credit of today's success goes to those workers who voted for us and elected us.He said that Constitution is supreme in the country and every one would have to follow it.

Independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar said that all of us would have to work hard to come upto the expectations of the people.

He congratulated all genuine political forces over the success of no-confidence motion and urged for a comprehensive policy against terrorism.

PTI lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan said that he is proud to be the colleague of Imran Khan who struggled for people of Pakistan. He said that all of us would have to make collective efforts for strong Pakistan.

Parliamentary Leader of ANP Amir Haider Azam Khan said that new government would have several challenges inherited to it by PTI government. He said that PTI is trying to mislead the people to hide its corruption but we would have to move ahead for prosperous Pakistan.

Parliamentary Leader of JWP Shahzain Bugti appreciated the apex court for rule of Constitution in the country and said that genuine political leadership sacrificed for the democracy in the county.

An Independent lawmaker Aslam Khan Bhootani said that Balochistan had multiple issues and hoped that new government would do utmost efforts to resolve them.

An Independent lawmaker Ali Nawaz Shah said that he had strong relations with PPPP and would try to resolve the problems of the people.