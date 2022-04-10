UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Leaders In National Assembly Stress To Follow Constitution For Strong Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Parliamentary Leaders in National Assembly stress to follow Constitution for strong Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Leaders of various political parties in National Assembly on Sunday called for the supremacy of Constitution in the country for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

Parliamentary Leader MMAP Asad Mahmood said that he is grateful to Allah Almighty who gave success to us. He also congratulated the democratic and political forces over the passage of no-confidence motion and committed to continue struggle for supremacy of law.

Asad Mahmood said that we do not believe on politics of revenge and would move toward destination by following Constitution for a sovereign Pakistan.

Parliamentary Leader of BNP-M Akhtar Khan Mengal said that credit of today's success goes to those workers who voted for us and elected us.He said that Constitution is supreme in the country and every one would have to follow it.

Independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar said that all of us would have to work hard to come upto the expectations of the people.

He congratulated all genuine political forces over the success of no-confidence motion and urged for a comprehensive policy against terrorism.

PTI lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan said that he is proud to be the colleague of Imran Khan who struggled for people of Pakistan. He said that all of us would have to make collective efforts for strong Pakistan.

Parliamentary Leader of ANP Amir Haider Azam Khan said that new government would have several challenges inherited to it by PTI government. He said that PTI is trying to mislead the people to hide its corruption but we would have to move ahead for prosperous Pakistan.

Parliamentary Leader of JWP Shahzain Bugti appreciated the apex court for rule of Constitution in the country and said that genuine political leadership sacrificed for the democracy in the county.

An Independent lawmaker Aslam Khan Bhootani said that Balochistan had multiple issues and hoped that new government would do utmost efforts to resolve them.

An Independent lawmaker Ali Nawaz Shah said that he had strong relations with PPPP and would try to resolve the problems of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Democracy Turkish Lira Sunday All Government Court Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

8 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

9 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

9 hours ago
 DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law ..

DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law and order, arresting outlaws

9 hours ago
 WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.