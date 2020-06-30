Parliamentary members appreciate efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan for approval balanced budget

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday hosted a luncheon in honor of the Parliamentary members of coalition parties of the provincial government which was attended Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, provincial ministers and member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday hosted a luncheon in honor of the Parliamentary members of coalition parties of the provincial government which was attended Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, provincial ministers and member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs).

The participants including ministers, political parties, and MPAs congratulated Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on the approval of a balanced and people-friendly budget by the Assembly.

Members said that the preparation of historic development budget was possible in the better guiding vision of the Chief Minister.

On the occasion, The Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan thanked the parliamentary colleagues for their full confidence in the approval of the budget and other imperative provincial issues saying that he believed in resolving significant provincial problems and political parties in the coalition government will continue to play his role in the development of Balochistan in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust through the important proposal of alliance parties of government.