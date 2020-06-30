UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Members Appreciate Efforts Of Chief Minister Balochistan For Approval Balanced Budget

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:15 AM

Parliamentary members appreciate efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan for approval balanced budget

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday hosted a luncheon in honor of the Parliamentary members of coalition parties of the provincial government which was attended Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, provincial ministers and member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday hosted a luncheon in honor of the Parliamentary members of coalition parties of the provincial government which was attended Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, provincial ministers and member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs).

The participants including ministers, political parties, and MPAs congratulated Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on the approval of a balanced and people-friendly budget by the Assembly.

Members said that the preparation of historic development budget was possible in the better guiding vision of the Chief Minister.

On the occasion, The Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan thanked the parliamentary colleagues for their full confidence in the approval of the budget and other imperative provincial issues saying that he believed in resolving significant provincial problems and political parties in the coalition government will continue to play his role in the development of Balochistan in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust through the important proposal of alliance parties of government.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Budget Provincial Assembly Alliance Government

Recent Stories

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

6 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

Football chiefs launch scheme to increase number o ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.