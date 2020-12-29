UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Oversight Critical On COVID-19 Response: FAFEN

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Parliamentary oversight critical on COVID-19 response: FAFEN

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has called upon the legislators to convene a special session of the parliament to assess the situation for robust oversight of all matters related to COVID-19 in general and deliberations and decision on choices of vaccine in particular.

In its second monthly COVID-19 response monitoring report issued on Tuesday, FAFEN suggested that a serious effort at developing a broader consensus with active parliamentary oversight might help focus to several aspects of the government's COVID-19 response, including the choice and procurement of vaccines.

The report further emphasized the need for developing a much broader understanding and agreement among political leadership at the national level to curtail the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The report said a more focused and integrated effort to reach a minimum understanding among the political stakeholders, followed by a thorough and well-coordinated awareness and sensitization campaign, may help the government in putting together a successful COVID-19 response.

The report was based on the data collected through stakeholders' surveys and direct observation of enumerators deployed in 34 districts. It identified an addition of 35,863 new confirmed cases during November, the number of infections across the country rose from 333,093 on November 1, to 400,482 on November 31, 2020.

The second wave was considered more lethal as the number of deaths also increased by 3,715.

The report suggested that a more serious effort to reach a minimum understanding among the political stakeholders followed by a thorough and well-coordinated awareness and sensitization campaign may help in putting together a successful COVID-19 response.

