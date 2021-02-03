UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Oversight Crucial For Successful COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:51 PM

The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Wednesday said parliamentary oversight of COVID-19 response was critical for making a successful vaccination drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Wednesday said parliamentary oversight of COVID-19 response was critical for making a successful vaccination drive.

In its third monthly COVID-19 response monitoring report, FAFEN observed decline in the total number of active cases by 15,007, despite December being the deadliest month for Pakistan as the country witnessed 2,010 more deaths due to COVID-19.

Based on the findings from data collected through stakeholders' surveys and direct observation of enumerators deployed in 34 project districts, the report highlighted the challenges and opportunities at hand as the government heads towards the task of procurement and the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This monitoring report identified regulation of COVID-19 testing and effective disbursement and administration of vaccination as two priority areas for better pandemic response in Pakistan.

