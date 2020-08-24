Parliamentary panel deliberates interpretation of 'Wali' in case of conversion, marriage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Committee to protect minorities from forced conversions in its meeting on Monday deliberated the interpretation of the concept of 'Wali' for non-Muslims in case of conversion and marriage.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz and Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari briefed the committee about various aspects of the issue.

The matter of having an internationally accepted definition of forced conversions was also discussed and guidance from CII was also sought, said a press release.

The Committee members appreciated the fact that the issue is being deliberated upon in depth and all stakeholders are recognizing the issue. The considered view of the committee was to take an administrative approach and see where are the grey areas.

Seeing international best practices and proposed bills was also discussed. The Committee decided to visit Sindh early next month to have a better view of on ground realities and carry out a fact based situation analysis.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Dr. Anwar ul Haq Kakar and was attended among others by Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, Jai Parkash MNA, Lal Chand MNA, Dr. Ramesh Kumar MNA, Dr. Darshan MNA, Ramesha Lal MNA, Shinal Ruth MNA, Naveed Amir Jeeva MNA, Dr. Shireen Mazari Minister for Human Rights and Ali Muhammad Khan Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.