Parliamentary Party Meeting Expresses Confidence In Hamza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 12:53 AM

A joint meeting of the provincial parliamentary party was held on Tuesday at 90-SQA under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :A joint meeting of the provincial parliamentary party was held on Tuesday at 90-SQA under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

The meeting was attended by PMLN, PPP, ally parties and independent members of the Punjab Assembly. All the members raised their hands to express full confidence in the leadership of CM Hamza Shahbaz.

While addressing the meeting, the CM said, "The eternal kingdom belongs to Allah Almighty," adding that he had been working as a political worker since 1993 and knew how to compete.

"The main mission is to save and strengthen Pakistan which will continue.

Our country is dear to us more than anything. A prosperous Pakistan is our destination which we will achieve," he concluded.

Provincial Home Minister Attaullah Tarar explained the purpose of the parliamentary party meeting and conveyed that they would not leave the field empty and would compete vigorously.

The strategy for the session of the Punjab Assembly, to be held on July 22, was finalised.

Fateha was offered for the departed soul of the father of Jugnu Mohsin MPA.

The winners of the by-elections were also congratulated.

