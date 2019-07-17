UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Party Meeting Of Opposition Parties Tales Place Today

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:47 PM

Parliamentary party meeting of opposition parties tales place today

Parliamentary party meeting of opposition parties in the Senate will be held today on Thursday at Parliament house

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Parliamentary party meeting of opposition parties in the Senate will be held today on Thursday at Parliament house.Parliamentary party meeting will take place in the Parliament house under opposition leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq.Parliamentary affairs will be discussed during the meeting besides evolving strategy to remove Chairman Senate.

