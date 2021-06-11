Parliamentary rules, Constitution followed for bringing motions in NA: Babar

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Thursday said the parliamentary rules and Constitution were fully followed in bringing all motions in the National Assembly (NA)

Replying to a point raised by PML-N lawmaker Rana Tanveer, he said it was totally incorrect that no bill was referred to the standing committee concerned for detailed deliberation.

Referring to the election amendment bill, the advisor said it remained with the standing committee for nine month and could not pass during the said period.

He clarified that elections of the NA speaker, prime minister and passage of bills, motions were all under the Constitution and as per the parliamentary rules.