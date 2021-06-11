UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Rules, Constitution Followed For Bringing Motions In NA: Babar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:32 AM

Parliamentary rules, Constitution followed for bringing motions in NA: Babar

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Thursday said the parliamentary rules and Constitution were fully followed in bringing all motions in the National Assembly (NA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Thursday said the parliamentary rules and Constitution were fully followed in bringing all motions in the National Assembly (NA).

Replying to a point raised by PML-N lawmaker Rana Tanveer, he said it was totally incorrect that no bill was referred to the standing committee concerned for detailed deliberation.

Referring to the election amendment bill, the advisor said it remained with the standing committee for nine month and could not pass during the said period.

He clarified that elections of the NA speaker, prime minister and passage of bills, motions were all under the Constitution and as per the parliamentary rules.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Babar Awan All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

50 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

1 hour ago

Body of missing youth found from railway track

46 seconds ago

Shibli terms STZA role as crucial for creating tec ..

48 seconds ago

CTP issues traffic advisory for Murree visitors

49 seconds ago

'Incompetent PML-N courtiers' engaged in baseless ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.