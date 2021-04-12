Parliamentary Sec for HR condoles death of I. A. Rehman

Member of National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Malhi on Monday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over sad demise of I. A. Rehman, a noted human rights defender and a former Secretary General of Human Right Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Member of National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Malhi on Monday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over sad demise of I. A. Rehman, a noted human rights defender and a former Secretary General of Human Right Commission of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, Lal Malhi eulogized the services of late I. A. Rehman for promotion and protection of democracy, human rights especially minorities rights in Pakistan.

He was an intellectual, columnist/journalist and champion of democracy in Pakistan, Malhi said.

The country has lost a big asset as his contribution in human rights remained unmatched. Late Rahman was a prolific writer and a regular columnist in daily Dawn, who has been writing on fundamental rights of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Lal Malhi offered condolences to the bereaved family and friends at HRCP and prayed for a place of departed soul in eternal peace.