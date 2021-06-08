UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Secretary Appeals Parents To Get Their Children Vaccinated For Polio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Parliamentary secretary appeals parents to get their children vaccinated for polio

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Tuesday appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio teams during the ongoing country-wide drive and get their children up to five years of age vaccinated in every polio drive.

Government needs support of the parents as they can play an important role in achieving the target successfully, she said while speaking to ptv news channel.

"Parents and guardians should ensure that every child under the age of 5 years in your community in the targeted counties should be vaccinated during the campaign in order to expedite our journey towards a polio free Pakistan," she added.

She said anti-polio campaign is a national cause as it will protect the children from the crippling disease.

She said the anti-polio drive has been designed as per the needs of the effective implementation of government's SOPS of Covid-19.

"All necessary steps are being taken for the campaign in 33 districts of Balochistan, she said, adding, preparations had been made for the campaign, adding that 10,000 teams of vaccinators are taking part in ongoing immunization drive in Baluchistan".

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Polio All From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Thailand's industrial sentiment index falls to 11- ..

4 seconds ago

GCWU, NTU employees given vaccination facility

6 seconds ago

Lebanon signs mine action agreements with UNDP, Ne ..

8 seconds ago

DHO visits vaccination centre Sukkur

12 seconds ago

Dutch lose Van de Beek for Euro 2020

9 minutes ago

UN vows support for road-map toward elections in S ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.