Parliamentary secretary appeals parents to get their children vaccinated for polio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Tuesday appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio teams during the ongoing country-wide drive and get their children up to five years of age vaccinated in every polio drive.

Government needs support of the parents as they can play an important role in achieving the target successfully, she said while speaking to ptv news channel.

"Parents and guardians should ensure that every child under the age of 5 years in your community in the targeted counties should be vaccinated during the campaign in order to expedite our journey towards a polio free Pakistan," she added.

She said anti-polio campaign is a national cause as it will protect the children from the crippling disease.

She said the anti-polio drive has been designed as per the needs of the effective implementation of government's SOPS of Covid-19.

"All necessary steps are being taken for the campaign in 33 districts of Balochistan, she said, adding, preparations had been made for the campaign, adding that 10,000 teams of vaccinators are taking part in ongoing immunization drive in Baluchistan".