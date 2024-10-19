Parliamentary secretary attends ceremony for CM Talent Scholarship Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education Ajmal Khan Chandia said on Saturday Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was committed to removing barriers between talented students and their education.

Speaking at a reception held at the UET Auditorium Complex in honour of students selected for the Chief Minister’s Talent Scholarship Programme for 2024 session here, he highlighted that the programme aimed to eliminate financial obstacles for deserving and talented students.

He announced that the Punjab government would cover the educational expenses of the students for four years.

Under this program, scholarships will be awarded annually to 30,000 students across 68 disciplines, benefiting students from 50 public sector universities.

The scholarship program, worth Rs.130 billion is a significant investment in education.

Chandia emphasised that students were the brand ambassadors of their institutions and adding that many graduates from UET Lahore have achieved prestigious positions in the country which reflects the institution’s success.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Munir praised the scholarship scheme in welcome address to the new students.

He expressed hope that they would fulfill their parents' dreams. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to providing world-class facilities to its students.

The event was also addressed by Special Secretary Muneebur Rahman, HEC Chief Operating Officer Engineer Dr. Mansoor Baloch and Director of Student Affairs Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser.

The ceremony was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Nasir Hayat, faculty members, deans, and a large number of students.

Following the event, new students took an oath to adhere to the university's rules and regulations, which was administered by the Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education.