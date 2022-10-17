UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Secretary Attends Mass Marriage Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Parliamentary secretary attends mass marriage ceremony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar attended a mass marriage ceremony at his native town, Chak No 467-GB Sharifabad, Samundri, on Monday.

The ceremony was organised by Al-Sharif Foundation. Twenty couples tied the knot during the ceremony, attended by a large number of people including their relatives, religious, social and political figures.

Ch Shahbaz urged philanthropists and rich people to take part in serving the ailing and needy community with open heart to win the blessings of Allah Almighty.

He said that mass marriage ceremony was being organised for the last several years under Al-Sharif Foundation for both Muslim and Christian couples.

He congratulated the new couples and prayed for their success in the journey of their new life. Dowry and gifts were also distributed among them and lunch was arranged for the guests.

Later, 'dua' was also offered for the late Muhammad Sharif, father of Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz.

More Stories From Pakistan

