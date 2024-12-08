Parliamentary Secretary Attends School's Annual Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education Ajmal Khan Chandia attended the annual ceremony of Al-Hamza Public School in Chak Rohari as the chief guest, on Sunday.
He praised the school administration's efforts, stating that their dedication to supporting underprivileged students was bridging the gap between education and deserving learners. "Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was implementing initiatives to revolutionise the education sector," he said. "Programmes such as merit-based scholarships, interest-free installment plans for motorbikes, and laptops for exceptional students were empowering youth," he added.
He said that schools in Muzaffargarh were being upgraded, with a focus on developing and rehabilitating playgrounds. He urged well-off individuals to contribute to community development, emphasising the importance of collective responsibility.
During the event, orphaned students were provided free uniforms and books, and outstanding teachers were honored with gifts.
School Administrator Talib Hussain and Principal Bilal Jakharr briefed the attendees about the institution's achievements and thanked the guests for their presence.
APP/shn
