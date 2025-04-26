- Home
Parliamentary Secretary Bajwa Visits PHA Rawalpindi, Reviews City’s Beautification Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Sultan Bajwa on Saturday visited the PHA Rawalpindi and reviewed the city’s beatification projects.
PHA Rawalpindi Driector General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, during a meeting with the parliamentary secretary at his office, presented a comprehensive briefing on the steps taken by the PHA Rawalpindi to enhance the beauty of the city and provide entertainment and a green environment to the public, and the achievements in that regard.
The current and future plans of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi for maintaining and planting trees were also discussed in detail. The beautification of Murree Road, the city's main artery, also came under discussion.
Parliamentary Secretary Bajwa praised the performance of PHA Rawalpindi and all the beautification and horticulture projects. He highly appreciated the vision of Ahmed Hassan Ranjha for a green and beautiful Rawalpindi.
He said that all the departments should work together so that the Punjab Government’s vision of public service could be implemented.
PHA DG Ranjha said that providing the best recreational facilities to the people of Rawalpindi and maintaining a green environment was the Authority’s top priority and it was taking all necessary steps in that regard.
The PHA Rawalpindi, he said, had plans to bring more wonderful projects for the city’s beautification in the future.
