Parliamentary Secretary Briefed On Promotional Activities At PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan on Sunday received a briefing on the ongoing cultural activities in the Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi, and has directed to further increase organizing events make PAC more active.

Shazia said that the promotion of culture plays an important role in establishing an atmosphere of love and brotherhood in the country, which is the duty of the government as well as the influential sections of the society.

According to the details, the parliamentary secretary chaired a meeting at PAC in which she was briefed on the ongoing promotional activities, cultural events and the over progress of the arts council.

Shazia Rizwan, while expressing her satisfaction over the performance shown by the council in highlighting the importance of cultural activities, underlined the need to encourage and introduce local talent by making maximum use of the Arts Council platform.

She informed that on the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz, she visited the arts councils across Punjab and submitted a report so that the inadequate facilities in the arts councils could be redressed.

She directed the officers of PAC to approach local cultural departments, colleges and universities for drawing facilities and organize programs regularly with their collaboration.

She visited the various parts of the Arts Council and directed that the 500-person auditorium be air-conditioned so that cultural activities can continue throughout the year.

Earlier, Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain briefed the chair that cultural, literary, performing art and fine arts activities were organized in the number of sectors in the Arts Council every year.

"Punjab float of Joint Services Parade, annual folk fair, Drama festival, folk festival, Gandhara festival, Jashn-e-Azadi float and book launch activities are among the important events which were regularly being organized at PAC", he added.

