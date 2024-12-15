Open Menu

Parliamentary Secretary Calls For Collective Effort To Build Sustainable, Climate-resilient Communities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change, Rana Ahmed Atteeq Anwar emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts with stakeholders to develop sustainable and climate-resilient communities, advocating for joint action to establish long-term strategies to address climate risks.

Speaking at the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Pakistan Mission Society the other day, he outlined the urgent need for collaboration between governmental bodies and stakeholders to combat the climate crisis.

The parliamentary secretary also underlined the critical role of stakeholders including non-governmental organizations in mitigating the effects of climate change and fostering a sustainable, resilient environment.

During his address, Rana Atteeq underscored the importance of raising public awareness, advocating for policy change and implementing community-level interventions aimed at addressing the adverse impacts of climate change.

He noted that non-governmental organizations could play a key role in delivering crucial resources and support to vulnerable communities, helping them adapt to shifting climate conditions.

The Parliamentary Secretary said challenges posed by climate change, particularly heatwaves, floods, droughts and changing rainfall patterns in the country. He stressed the need for innovative solutions and partnerships between existing and new organizations working on these issues.

"These effects of climate change have a profound impact on both the environment and the livelihoods of our people. We must unite with the efforts of non-government organizations to develop effective strategies for adaptation and resilience," he said.

Rana Atteeq commended the society’s contributions and encouraged continued efforts to work in synergy with local and international partners to safeguard Pakistan’s future from the devastating impacts of climate change.

The Parliamentary Secretary reiterated the government's commitment to working alongside NGOs and other stakeholders to tackle the climate crisis. "It is through collaboration and collective action that we will ensure a sustainable, climate-resilient future for Pakistan," he stated.

Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, Senator Samina Zehri highlighted the severity of the climate change impacts in Balochistan, emphasizing the immediate need for comprehensive solutions to safeguard vulnerable communities.

'Balochistan has been experiencing increasingly frequent and intense floods due to changing weather patterns, with far-reaching effects on the population, agriculture, and infrastructure", she said.

Senator Zehri pointed out that the province is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, which exacerbate existing challenges and lead to significant loss of life and property.

Senator Zehri stressed that Balochistan’s exposure to extreme weather events, such as flash floods, requires focused intervention from both the government and humanitarian organizations.

Senator Zehri emphasized the importance of both short-term relief efforts and long-term strategies to mitigate climate-induced disasters and called for greater collaboration between governmental agencies, local communities, and NGOs to address the ongoing crisis.

She highlighted the importance of a multi-pronged approach, including improved early warning systems, better flood control infrastructure, and sustainable agricultural practices.

