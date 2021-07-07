Parliamentary Secretary calls on Murad Saeed

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Interior Haji Shaukat Ali called on Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary Interior Haji Shaukat Ali called on Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed here on Wednesday.

The meeting agreed to modernize the ongoing development projects at Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (accommodation and food) in the style of Islamabad-Lahore Motorway, said a press release issued here.

In view of the public difficulties in Peshawar, provision of better facilities in post offices, modern services, new projects under consideration were also discussed.

As per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, work was underway to modernize the postal services and provide better facilities to the general public.