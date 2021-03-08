Parliamentary Secretary calls on Speaker KP Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Monday called Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani at the Speaker House and congratulated him on Senate's victory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Monday called Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani at the Speaker House and congratulated him on Senate's victory.

During the meeting they discussed other important issues including the party's matters.

The Speaker informed him that KP Government was using all available resources for the welfare of people.

On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Shaukat Ali said that government as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making serious efforts to put the country on path of development and prosperity.