UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Secretary Calls On Speaker KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 03:32 PM

Parliamentary Secretary calls on Speaker KP Assembly

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Monday called Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani at the Speaker House and congratulated him on Senate's victory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Monday called Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani at the Speaker House and congratulated him on Senate's victory.

During the meeting they discussed other important issues including the party's matters.

The Speaker informed him that KP Government was using all available resources for the welfare of people.

On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Shaukat Ali said that government as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making serious efforts to put the country on path of development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government

Recent Stories

Community dialogue held on women empowerment

57 seconds ago

China's gigantic telescope detects new fast radio ..

1 minute ago

73 cops contract COVID-19 in seven days

1 minute ago

Rallies held in connection with International Wome ..

5 minutes ago

ISS Crew Begins Final Sealing of 2nd Crack Causing ..

5 minutes ago

Uganda receives second batch of AstraZeneca vaccin ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.