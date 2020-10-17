UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Secretary Calls PDM Rally A Flop Show

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:41 PM

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi Saturday termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Gujranwala a flop show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi Saturday termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Gujranwala a flop show.

In a statement issued here, he said that the corrupt parties badly failed to bring people to the rally venue, adding that they apologise to the nation for looting their money. He said that the opposition drama for NRO had been exposed to the people.

The parliamentary secretary said that looters of national wealth wanted to spread chaos in the guise of democracy, adding that the mafia wanted to bring people on the streets to get an NRO [deal].

Nadeem Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a long struggle against corruption. He said that THE corrupt gangsters endangered the lives of people for the sake of personal interests.

He said that accountability of the corrupt elements would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

