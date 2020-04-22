UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Secretary Directs For Quick Release Of Payment To Deserving Families Under Ehsaas Programme

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:35 PM

Parliamentary Secretary directs for quick release of payment to deserving families under Ehsaas Programme

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior in the National Assembly, Haji Shaukat Ali here Wednesday visited Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program Centre and directed National Database and Regulation Authority(NADRA) to expedite thumb verification procedure and release of Rs12,000 cash to each deserving families to address their financial problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior in the National Assembly, Haji Shaukat Ali here Wednesday visited Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program Centre and directed National Database and Regulation Authority(NADRA) to expedite thumb verification procedure and release of Rs12,000 cash to each deserving families to address their financial problems.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhamnad Ali Asghar, the Parliamentary Secretary met with poor people and inquired about their problems.

He also inspected the procedure of disbursement of payment to beneficiaries at the centre.

Shaukat Ali directed NADRA authorities to ensure timely completion of the procedure regarding payment of Rs12,000 to each poor household and expediting thumb verification procedure so that time of beneficiaries could not be wasted.

He said Ehsaas was a landmark program in social sector started for socioeconomic empowerment of poor people that would help ease financial problems of people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Highlighting the assistance package worth Rs144 billion announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shaukat said it was the largest relief package in the history of Pakistan that would benefit around 12 million poor households in the country.

"Ehsaas Program is a manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's love, care and affection for the poor, daily wagers and working class of the country and was appreciated at national and international level." To counter caronavirus, the KP Government had also announced Rs32 billion package out of which Rs13 billion would be given as top up to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program for distribution amongst 2.2 million deserving population of the province.

As many as Rs 8 billion have been released to health department for necessary procurements and treatment facilities of coronavirus patients whereas Rs 6 billion have been provided to relief department for relief activities of emergency nature.

Shaukat said Coronavirus was an invisible killer and urged masses to keep social distancing and avoid unnecessary traveling besides stay at homes imperative to counter this pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Government Top Billion Million Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Eight Pakistanis out of 10 belive Tarawih shoul ..

57 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures Sharjah Sports Clu ..

6 minutes ago

Court acquits Hafiz Nauman in Lahore Parking Compa ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner for strict action to be taken against ..

8 minutes ago

ESA Head in Russia Says Fall 2020 Optimal Time for ..

8 minutes ago

82 power pilferers held in three weeks

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.