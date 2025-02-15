Parliamentary Secretary directs for urgent redressal of public issues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Punjab, Shazia Rizwan, on Saturday visited various union councils of Rawalpindi constituency PP-16, including UC-1 Ratta Amral, and UC-2, UC-3 Hazara Colony.

She heared the problems of the residents and issued orders to resolve them immediately.

Political and social figures were also present on the occasion. The Parliamentary Secretary inquired the residents about the health facilities provided at dispensaries.

The residents requested her to solve the water problems, and she visited the tube well location and assured them that the problem would be solved soon.

"Under the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all practical steps are being ensured to solve the problems of the people", she said.