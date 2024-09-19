Parliamentary Secretary directs to promote Punjabi culture

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Punjab Shazia Rizwan on Thursday highlighted the significance of rich Punjabi culture of Rawalpindi and the historic places in the city.

She underlined the need to further promote the importance of historic places of Rawalpindi.

"There are places in Rawalpindi which are hallmark of Punjabi culture and civilization which need collective efforts for their promotion", she said. The Parliamentary secretary directed for the utilization of social media in highlighting the values of Punjabi culture.

Shazia remarked this while chairing a meeting which was held today at Punjab Arts Council. Director PAC Sajjad Hussain, Deputy Director Abdul Shakur, Deputy Director Punjab Arts Council Murree, Anam and other officers and officials participated in the meeting.

Earlier in the meeting, Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain briefed the Parliamentary Secretary regarding the activities and the ongoing projects of PAC. It was apprised that Punjab Arts Council organizes various programs in Rawalpindi to highlight Punjabi culture.

Calligraphy and photo exhibitions are also organized on the occasion of national and religious festivals.

The parliamentary secretary appreciated the efforts of PAC in cultural promotion. She directed to chalk out a comprehensive plan to organize more cultural events for further promotion of Punjabi culture.