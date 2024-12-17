Parliamentary Secretary For AJK-GB Takes Briefing From Senior Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Anwar Ul Haq Chaudhay chaired a high level meeting here yesterday regarding the matters of Governments of AJK and GB.
During the meeting, he was given briefing from senior officers of AJK, GB, at Kashmir Council Secretariat, separately.
After the fruitful meeting, Federal Secretary, appreciated and thanked the concerned officers for providing information in details regarding AJK, and GB during the briefings.
