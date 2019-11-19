UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Secretary For Early Completion Of Public Welfare Projects

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

ASTROE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkhat Jamal Tuesday said the provincial government was committed to making Astore a model district in Gilgit-Baltistan with provision of all basic facilities to the masses.

Talking to media persons here, he said due to public friendly policies of the government, many development projects were in full swing across the province, adding that all contractors had been strictly instructed to complete the projects within stipulated time.

He said due to being a parliamentary secretary, he had taken several initiatives for the welfare of people in GB. The provincial government was working for provision of all basic facilities to masses at their door-step, he added.

He said several programs and schemes including BISP, Prime Minister Youth Skill Development program and others were running successfully across the GB.

He said the people of Astore were peaceful and they always ready to extend cooperation with the government.

