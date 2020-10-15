UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Secretary For Housing Discusses Ravi Riverfront Project With Chief Minister

Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:01 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Housing & Works Tashfeen Safdar Chaudhry called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday and discussed different matters including Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project

While discussing aspects of IT-based institutional reforms, the CM said an online platform had been introduced, after the success of the one-window system, to get the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the construction sector. E-governance based reforms have been introduced to create ease of doing business and necessary facilities were provided under one roof through e-khidmat centres.

In line with the instructions of the prime minister, the system had been fully digitalized and a 30-day time period was fixed for approval of maps and completion certificates, he said. Similarly, NOC for change of land use was issued in 45 days and permission for residential societies was granted in 60 to 75 days, he added.

The CM announced houses would be built for those living below the poverty line, in collaboration with the private sector, and the government wanted to complete this agenda as soon as possible.

He maintained the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project was the game-changer initiative of the PTI government. No past governments dared to start this project. They made statements but could not initiate work on this project, he added.

The credit goes to the PTI government for starting this project and no one can deny its vital importance. This project would be very important to promote economic activities and it would also help in overcoming environmental degradation, he said.

Similarly, local and foreign investors will get opportunities for secure investments and Pakistani industry would also be promoted due to consumption of 90 per cent locally made items. Along with it, massive job opportunities would be created and this avant-garde project would emerge as a precedent in the future, the CM concluded.

