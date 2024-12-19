Open Menu

Parliamentary Secretary For HR Visits Kot Lakhpat Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Parliamentary secretary for HR visits Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Sonia Asher, accompanied by Rev. Dr. Majid Abel of Nolakha Presbyterian Church, visited Kot Lakhpat jail here on Thursday and celebrated Christmas with the prisoners.

They distributed sweets to the prisoners and gave them shawls as gifts, allowing them to feel love and support during the festive time.

Sonia Asher, along with the deputy jail superintendent and jail staff, also cut a Christmas cake. During the visit, she discussed the welfare of the incarcerated individuals and stressed the importance of filling their lives with joy. She reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to safeguarding human rights and is taking all necessary measures for the rehabilitation of prisoners, ensuring that they become valuable members of society.

Rev. Dr. Majid Abel also addressed the prisoners, highlighting that respect for human rights and the welfare of prisoners is an important step towards societal improvement. He praised Sonia Asher's efforts and stated that such initiatives encourage prisoners and support their process of social rehabilitation.

During the visit, Sonia Asher stressed the need for various measures to improve the conditions of prisoners and assured the jail administration of full cooperation to resolve their issues.

